Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Shares of NET stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

