Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

