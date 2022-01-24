Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

COLM opened at $89.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

