Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE NSA opened at $61.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

