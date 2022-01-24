Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.