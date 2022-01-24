Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.16 on Monday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

