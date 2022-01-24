Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 231 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.