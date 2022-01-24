Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 284 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

