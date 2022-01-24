Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 710 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NMI stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.