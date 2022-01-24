Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $13.06 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

