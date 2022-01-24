Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.