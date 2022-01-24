Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,367,640 coins and its circulating supply is 11,700,779 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

