Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

ARDC stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

