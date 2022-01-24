Connectome Achieves Market Cap of $136,771.34 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $136,771.34 and $1.69 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006034 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

