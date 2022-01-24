Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $2,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $174.88 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

