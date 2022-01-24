Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,021 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 80.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,851 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,470 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.