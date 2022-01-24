Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 572.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,764 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.23 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

