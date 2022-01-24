Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 51,534 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 982.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of MC opened at $54.00 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

