Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 373,467 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 373,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

