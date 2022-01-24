Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $585.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $720.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

