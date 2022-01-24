Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 122,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Livent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Livent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

LTHM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -243.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

