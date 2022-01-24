Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 56.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellium has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

