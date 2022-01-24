Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.40

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 412785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.