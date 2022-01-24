Contrasting TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAL Education Group and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.48 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -17.58 Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.83 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TAL Education Group and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 6 6 1 0 1.62 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,085.63%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Zhongchao on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

