ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given New GBX 256 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 278 ($3.79) to GBX 256 ($3.49) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.00.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

