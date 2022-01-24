CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Critical Analysis

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09% Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Community Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.34 $79.31 million $2.06 82.24 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 14.63 $19.08 million $0.84 52.75

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 207.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoreSite Realty and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 10 3 0 2.14 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus target price of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Community Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

