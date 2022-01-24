Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

