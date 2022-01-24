Creative Planning Acquires 109 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $205.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average of $217.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

