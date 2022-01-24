Creative Planning Has $763,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in State Street were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

