Creative Planning Has $849,000 Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Costamare were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth $155,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

