Creative Planning Invests $793,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

SPDN opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

