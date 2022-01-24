Creative Planning Purchases 222 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $91.98 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

