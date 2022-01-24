Creative Planning Sells 569 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after buying an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $286.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $247.33 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.54.

