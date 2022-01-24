Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $546.66 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $322.34 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

