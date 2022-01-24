Credit Suisse Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $30.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

