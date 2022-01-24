Critical Analysis: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 7 5 0 2.31 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $157.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 14.21% 31.64% 9.40% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.60 $2.02 billion $5.29 29.69 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.03 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

