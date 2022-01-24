Critical Analysis: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 bluebird bio 1 13 2 1 2.18

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $18.21, indicating a potential upside of 151.58%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio -1,610.78% -76.93% -54.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 151.50 -$16.24 million N/A N/A bluebird bio $250.73 million 2.02 -$618.70 million ($12.82) -0.56

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

