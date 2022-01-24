Critical Comparison: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and Telkom SA SOC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.11 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.33 Telkom SA SOC $2.66 billion 0.64 $149.20 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Minim.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Telkom SA SOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Minim and Telkom SA SOC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telkom SA SOC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 147.84%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Telkom SA SOC.

Summary

Telkom SA SOC beats Minim on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions. The Consumer segment offers services, such as fixed and mobile broadband, voice, content, gaming, small & medium entity information, and communication & technology solutions for individual customers. The BCX segment provides fixed, telecommunication, voice, data services, and IT goods and services to customers. The Gyro segment manages masts and towers, property development, and property management services. The Other segment consists of advertising, digital and social media advertising, electronic commerce, and Omni-channel offerings. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

