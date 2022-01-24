Crown Price Hits $0.0299 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $864,729.23 and approximately $65.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00795108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00253708 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023809 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,929,945 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

