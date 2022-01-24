CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0026

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $826,367.47 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00173212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00029107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00360134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

