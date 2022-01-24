CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 47.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.32. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.