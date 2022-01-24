CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $10,656,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

