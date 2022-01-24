CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $88.97 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.