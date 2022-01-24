Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 38.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $11.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.50. 88,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.