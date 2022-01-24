DAOventures Price Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $394,074.79 and approximately $704.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

