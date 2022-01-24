Davis Selected Advisers Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Shares of PSA traded down $6.88 on Monday, reaching $345.54. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.74. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $221.58 and a 52-week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.