Davis Selected Advisers Has $41.22 Million Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $41,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $44,165,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 231,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,033. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

