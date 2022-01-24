Davis Selected Advisers Has $9.28 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,830,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.27. 9,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

