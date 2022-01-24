Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 1,710,095 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 116.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 1.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $228,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. 18,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

