Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,010 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after buying an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $5.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.02. 69,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

